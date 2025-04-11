McCrary's heroics power Auburn past Georgia

Entering the game with a cold bat and riding a 2-for-46 streak, the grad student found her fire against Georgia in an 11-10 Auburn victory. McCrary hit two home runs as part of a 3-for-4 night, which included the walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Auburn needed someone to step up in the bottom of the seventh.

The game lasted nearly four hours, included a 30-minute rain delay and saw the lead change seven times. Georgia at one point was down to its final out, before a two-run single turned the Tigers into the team in trouble in the seventh.

With two outs to work with, McCrary came through as part of a season-high six home run night from the Tigers.

McCrary wasn't the only Auburn player with multiple home runs, as Rose Roach hit two home runs in the game as well, despite entering the contest with just one career home run on her resume. AnnaLea Adams and Icess Tresvik had the others.

Auburn took a 9-8 lead with Roach's second home run in the bottom of the sixth, before Georgia pushed a two-out, two-run RBI single through the right side in the seventh inning to take the lead.

Adams was hit by a pitch to leadoff the bottom of the seventh, and two batters later, McCrary got a hold of one and sent it out of the park, as Auburn won its third SEC game of the year.

The Tigers have a chance to take the series Saturday, with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. CST on SEC Network+.