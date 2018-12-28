NASHVILLE | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Purdue in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

On Auburn's third play from scrimmage, Jarrett Stidham connected with JaTarvious Whitlow on a 66-yard wheel route for a touchdown. On AU's second drive, Stidham connected with Seth Williams on a 40-yard pass and Whitlow scored on a 2-yard run as the Tigers jumped on top 14-0. Javaris Davis intercepted a pass on Purdue's second possession, returning it 15 yards to the PU 18-yard line. Whitlow scored his third TD of the day three plays later to put AU up 21-0. Purdue responded with a 12-play, 78-yard drive to get on the board on a 7-yard TD run by Rondale Moore. The Tigers struck back quickly as Stidham found Darius Slayton on a 74-yard TD pass.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn began the quarter with a 4th-down stop on the Purdue 44-yard line. Two plays later, Stidham found Slayton for a 52-yard TD and a 35-7 lead. AU made it 42-7 as a deflected pass by Tyrone Truesdell was intercepted by Big Kat Bryant and returned 20 yards for a TD. Auburn converted two 4th downs on its next drive as Anthony Schwartz ran in from six yards for a TD. AU set a record for the most points in the half of any bowl game as Stidham found Slayton for a 34-yard TD and a 56-7 lead. AU ended the first half with touchdowns on its first eight possessions (7 on offense) and 397 total yards.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn forced a punt and then went 78 yards on 12 plays as Stidham completed a 5-yard shovel pass to Ryan Davis for a TD and 63-7 lead. The Boilermakers answered with a 65-yard drive and TD on a 22-yard run by quarterback David Blough. Auburn punted for the first time with 3:12 left in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn went with its backups for the final quarter. Backup quarterbacks Malik Willis and Joey Gatewood each got a possession. Willis led the Tigers down the field on his one full possession, going 11 plays for 78 yards, but the drive ended on a failed fourth-down sweep to Schwartz. Willis finished 1-of-2 passing for 5 yards with three carries for 52 yards. Gatewood's drive gave finished with a victory formation at the 1-yard line. The Tigers marched 52 yards on 12 plays to hang 70 on Purdue. Gatewood carried the ball three times for 28 yards.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 586, PU 263; Pass yards: AU 378, PU 184; Rush yards: AU 208, PU 79; Penalties: AU 3-35, PU 6-60; First downs: AU 24, PU 17; Third downs: AU 7-14, PU 5-13; Turnovers: AU 0, PU 2; Sacks: AU 3, PU 0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Jarrett Stidham 15-of-21 for 373 yards and 5 TD, 1 carry for 6 yards

Malik Willis 1-of-2 for 5 yards, 3 carries for 52 yards

Joey Gatewood 3 carris for 28 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 7 carries for 10 yards and 2 TD, 1 reception for 66 yards and 1 TD

Kam Martin 11 carries for 58 yards

Shaun Shivers 11 carries for 33 yards

Malik Miller 2 carries for 4 yards

C.J. Tolbert 6 carries for 9 yards

Ryan Davis 5 receptions for 23 yards and 1 TD

Seth Williams 2 receptions for 55 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 receptions for 50 yards, 4 carries for 12 yards and 1 TD

Darius Slayton 3 receptions for 160 yards and 3 TDs

Sal Cannella 1 reception for 16 yards

Griffin King 1 reception for 8 yards