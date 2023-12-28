"It's been really present with, like, again, taking these last couple days with this specific team and setting a precedent for next year, and just being present in where I am right now and enjoying it," McAllister said. "Because, again, it's a full circle moment for me."

And if that wasn't already too close to home, McAllister and his teammates spent Wednesday and Thursday on Vandy's practice field, the same one he had spent so many hours as a Commodore. It has become a game for the senior to take it all in.

NASHVILLE | Elijah McAllister is a unique situation for a college football player. The New Jersey native started his college career in Nashville at Vanderbilt and, on Saturday, will finish his playing days in the same city, except wearing an Auburn uniform as the Tigers take on Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

In his one season on the Plains, McAllister recorded 27 tackles with three tackles for a loss, two sacks, and one quarterback hurry while working on his Ph.D. in the College of Education. He was also a bonafide leader on Auburn's defense, helping the younger guys progress in their college careers. On Saturday against the Terrapins, many of those young guys will see action in crunch time. The veteran McAllister can't wait to see what they can do on the field.

"I'm excited for the young guys to be out there, and I'm excited for you guys to see what they've been putting on tape during practice," he said. "Everybody on the defensive back unit is obviously going to need to step up, and we're relying on them. They've gotten a ton of reps in practice."

And while McAllister states that he and his teammates have a business mentality going into Saturday's matchup, hoping to send the Tigers into the offseason on a positive note, he can't help but reminisce on his four seasons playing college football.

"I was like, 'Man, I transferred. I'm going to be in Auburn for my life, right?'" he said. "And I'm back in Nashville twice in one year. It's just unique for me to be here, but it's fun because I'm here with the right group of people and just enjoying that."



