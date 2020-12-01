AuburnSports - Matthew Hill enters transfer portal

Matthew Hill has entered his name into the transfer portal, per sources close to the situation.

Hill, a 4-star recruit in the class of 2018, was the No. 146 player in the class and was ranked as the No. 6 Athlete.

While some schools looked at Hill as a defensive back, Auburn brought Hill in to play at wide receiver.

He spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a wide receiver, and played a limited role.

Hill shined on special teams, earning three special teams helmet stickers from Gus Malzahn during the 2019 season.

During his two seasons at receiver, Hill caught eight passes for 46 yards and carried the ball four times for 30 yards.

After the 2019 season, Hill moved to the defensive side of the ball and ultimately ended up at cornerback. Hill was listed as the backup to No. 1 corner Roger McCreary on the depth chart.



