"They prepared well, they played hard," Harris said. "We had a really good scouting report, they executed it."

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 7,720, Auburn upset No. 7 LSU 67-62 for its first SEC win of the season. It was Auburn's first win over LSU since 2020 and fourth top-25 win under third-year head coach Johnnie Harris.

Auburn came out hitting its shots in the first quarter, shooting 56% from the field and cashing in on a pair of three-pointers to take a 23-15 lead into the second. Six Tigers found the scorecard in the first, as Honesty Scott-Grayson led the charge with eight.

"You gotta come out and you gotta be tough, you gotta fight," Harris said was her message all week. "We can’t be on our heels. We gotta get them on their heels. I think we came out and did that."

LSU rallied in the second quarter, rattling off a 10-0 run to claim the lead. Auburn never fell out of the game, as the Tigers stuck around with the defending champions and entered halftime trailing by three.

Auburn could have fallen off after that, but the Tigers stayed composed and got the job done.

"This team was really focused and they just really executed the game plan," Harris said. "It wasn’t anything magical. It’s just this is what we’re gonna do. You have to get it done."

Right out of the gate, Kaitlyn Duhon, Scott-Grayson and Taylen Collins all collected buckets to put Auburn back in front in the second half. Despite attempting zero free throws in the quarter, Auburn had more rebounds, more assists and forced more turnovers than LSU in the third.

LSU still shot 42.9% from the field, though, and held a slight one-point advantage into the final 10.