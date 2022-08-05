Massive 2025 DE planning return after Big Cat
Justus Terry had never been to Auburn before Big Cat, but is already planning a return.
The 2025 defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., made his first trip to campus for the annual recruiting event and is planning to visit Auburn again for the Penn State game Sept. 17 this year.
"It’s a great school, great environment, and family," Terry said. "Talking to the coaches, it was a good vibe."
Terry, who holds 14 offers, spoke most with defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. The Tigers have yet to offer him, but an offer from Auburn would "mean a lot" to him.
"It would show that they really see a lot in me," Terry said.
His favorite part of the visit was having fun in the practice facility and making connections with other recruits and coaches. One of which was head coach Bryan Harsin.
"[Harsin]'s looking forward to seeing me again," Terry said.