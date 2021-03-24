AuburnSports - Mason wants edge rushers to 'wreck anything that I see'

“I think that’s the mantra of the outside group right now: Wreck anything that I see—run, pass, it doesn’t matter. If there’s movement, I’m going to hit it, so let’s go,” Mason said on Monday.

Under Mason’s new system, the edge rushers have a different role and different responsibilities compared to the previous system.

Derrick Hall — who finished 2020 with 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks — has been able to noticeably see the difference in the position.

"Uh yeah, it's completely different,” Hall said. “It's a lot more drops and stuff like that, so we're able to put a lot more stuff on film that we're not used to -- well, that we haven't had a chance to [have] exposure to, being able to show what we can and can't do as far as different aspects of the game. I think it's pretty significant for us and the defense as a whole with what we've got planned. The guys that are there, everybody taking it on real well. The spring's gone well so far."

The changes in the position have led to some mistakes early on, but Mason is okay with that happening for now.

“It makes them smarter. They’re much more versatile, in terms of what’s being asked of them,” Mason said about what’s asked of the edge rushers. “But, at the same token, I’d say they like showing their skillsets. That’s one of the things about these guys—everybody wants to do everything, and I told them, ‘As long as you give us the effort in terms of what we’re doing, I don’t care about the mistakes right now. We’re going to make mistakes; football is not a perfect game, and we’re going to make our mistakes, but let’s sure we’re making them fast and making them physical.’”

Along with Hall, T.D. Moultry, Jaren “Stone” Handy, Romello Height and Nick Curtis have been working at edge rusher.

Hall feels that he, along with the other edge rushers have been able to take big strides forward this spring.

"Oh yeah, of course. Most definitely,” Hall said if he’s seen improvement from the edge rushers. “Just this spring alone, we've definitely strived to pass rush as a team with the new defense and just learning everything and getting everything down. We're moving along pretty well with everything, and we should find out when we open the season."

Auburn has its fifth of 15 total practices in the spring on Wednesday.