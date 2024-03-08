“I didn’t know it was gone off the bat,” said Maners, who transferred from Jacksonville State win the offseason.. “I was staring at the flagpole as soon as I hit it saying ‘please get out.’ Praise the Lord it did.

Maners drove Hampu’s 2-2 pitch over the right field wall in the bottom of the ninth to give No. 13 Auburn a 7-6 walk-off win over Austin Peay Friday afternoon at Plainsman Park.

“I don’t know if anything can top that. It’s my first walk-off ever, at least walk-off home run. Doing it in an Auburn uniform around these guys and coaching staff, I’m pretty sure it can’t get better than that.”

Trailing 6-5 with two outs in the eighth, Christian Hall hit a solo home run over the right field wall in the eighth to tie the game and set up Maners’ game-winner.

“I kind of knew I was going to get a fastball based off the intel we had off (Hampu),” said Hall. “I just told myself I wasn’t going to miss it and I kept it as short as possible.”

Maners fouled off two pitches before driving the home run off the top of the Josh Donaldson hitting lab in right. Mason threw his helmet in the air after rounding third base and was mobbed by his teammates at home.

“You got to have a knack for the moment,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “It’s one thing to hit a home run and it’s another thing to hit one when it matters the most. And that was a heck of an at-bat today.”

Tanner Bauman (2-0) earned the win holding Austin Peay without a hit over the final 1.1 innings.

“Bauman did a great job because he’s coming off less than 48 hours coming in a ballgame. Got us out of the eighth and gave us a clean ninth,” said Thompson.