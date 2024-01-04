"Everything went well, very well," Walker said of his Auburn visit.

He wrapped up his official visit Thursday and has one more before he'll make a decision.

Sensing the impending departure of the former coaching staff, the Tigers weren't truly on his radar and he elected to sign with Maryland instead. Following one season with the Terrapins, Walker entered the transfer portal and a new Auburn staff took notice.

Three schools are pushing hardest for Walker, who's already visited Pittsburgh and will check off a trip to South Florida over the weekend before making a decision. Auburn's a place that he's somewhat familiar with, as Walker's father played with the Tigers.

"He’s just giving a pitch of what he experienced here, being a player and stuff like that," Walker said. "Getting me insight and stuff like that. Talking about the SEC, Auburn and just the passion that the fans have. I’ll be loved if I come here."

What stuck out to the 6-foot-4 tight end about his visit?

"Facility for sure," Walker said. "Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach [Ben Aigamaua]. They’re good people, honest people, too. I can tell they’re family oriented as well."

Walker is looking for some place that he finds to be comfortable for him, somewhere that he can grow and develop as an all-around tight end. He sees that in Auburn, with the tight end production that the Tigers had this season.

"That’s one thing they love about me so much, is my versatility," Walker said. "If I do come here I’ll be able to display what I can do passing wise."

In his freshman season with Maryland, Walker had four receptions for 27 yards receiving. He's expected to have a decision rather soon, once he wraps up his visits over the weekend.