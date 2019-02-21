Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 09:17:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Martinez a top OL priority for Auburn in 2020

K6tuup99lcmokp2hvxba
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports.com
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) offensive lineman Marlon Martinez is a priority for Auburn in the 2020 class.Area recruiter Larry Porter and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham are ma...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}