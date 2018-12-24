“It feels good to be out here in Nashville, Tennessee,” junior running back Kam Martin said. “The main goal is to get a win. We’ve been having a great week of practice at Auburn and here today.”

The Tigers held their first practice in Nashville Monday as they prepare for Friday’s game against Purdue in the Music City Bowl. Auburn enters the game 7-5 while the Boilermakers finished the regular season 6-6.

Auburn practiced for two hours at Vanderbilt Stadium, the first workout since wrapping up a week of practices in Auburn last Wednesday.

“Good practice. We’re focused and starting to get into a routine now,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “This was our Tuesday practice. I thought our guys were focused and did a solid job.”



Auburn will hold a special Christmas Eve program Monday night. While some of the player’s parents are in town to celebrate the holiday, many will be missing out on spending Christmas day with their families at home.



“I would rather be with my real family because I love my family so much. But at the same time this is my football family,” senior linebacker Deshaun Davis said. “This is my senior year, my last time being around these guys, this group of people, so I’m going to take everything in. Experience a lot of different things- a lot of bowl gifts coming in.



“I know it’s going to be something I’ll always remember. This is the first time I’ve been with my teammates for Christmas, so I’m going to remember it more.”



Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

