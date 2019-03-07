Senior Makayla Martin tossed her fifth shutout of the season Thursday as No. 20 Auburn opened the War Eagle Challenge with a 5-0 win against Michigan State.

Martin (9-2) needed only 85 pitches to complete the game. The senior now has 30 career complete games and 16 career shutouts.

“Any time you have a dropball pitcher, you have an opportunity to get out of trouble,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said. “All (Martin) had to do was make a good pitch and let her defense go to work. And she did that. She pitched well."

Martin faced some difficulties Thursday during the third and fourth innings. In both situations, however, the Tigers' infield recorded inning-ending double plays. From there, Martin retired nine straight to close out the game.

“I had a really good defense behind me and that really helped,” Martin said. “They all had my back, but I just definitely have to be better.”

Tannon Snow led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance and two RBIs.