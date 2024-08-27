PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Man-child Faulk primed for big season

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | Playing as a true freshman on the defensive line in the SEC is an accomplishment in itself.

Starting and being a playmaker says even more about what Keldric Faulk accomplished last fall. And Auburn’s defensive end is primed to be an even bigger force in year two.

“It feels completely different, just because I've got a whole year under me,” said Faulk. “I know what to expect going into SEC games and college games in general. Now I know how fast I need to play. Now I know how to teach it to the young guys and better our room.”

Faulk is a playmaker on Auburn's defensive line. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
Faulk has improved in a number of areas going into his sophomore season but two that stand out are the leadership he’s shown in the defense line room and team as a whole and the versatility he’s showing on the field.

That versatility should show up on some passing downs where he slides inside to defensive tackle so the Tigers can put even more pass rushers on the field.

“We understand what Keldric is. He’s a man-child,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “It’s self-explanatory. We have a lot of guys in that room that can truly rush the passer. They take pride in rushing the passer. Coach is getting them the opportunities to show their versatility with their pass-rush moves.”

The Tigers had 10 true freshmen listed on the official defensive depth chart for Week 1, and Faulk has been a big influence on them as they navigate their first season.

“He’s actually one of the best leaders that I’ve been around,” said freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

The leadership that Faulk is providing has given him more insight into this year’s team and he likes what he’s seen going into Saturday night opener against Alabama A&M.

“I feel like it's more together,” said Faulk. “Last year, we had a lot of transfers. A lot of guys wanted to do their own thing. Guys didn't know each other well enough to play together.

“Now, we've got guys in their second years with each other. We came closer together. We do more team things together. Like, when we're on the field, it's like, I know this guy beside me, and I play harder for him.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

