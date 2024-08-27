AUBURN | Playing as a true freshman on the defensive line in the SEC is an accomplishment in itself. Starting and being a playmaker says even more about what Keldric Faulk accomplished last fall. And Auburn’s defensive end is primed to be an even bigger force in year two. “It feels completely different, just because I've got a whole year under me,” said Faulk. “I know what to expect going into SEC games and college games in general. Now I know how fast I need to play. Now I know how to teach it to the young guys and better our room.”

Faulk is a playmaker on Auburn's defensive line. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Faulk has improved in a number of areas going into his sophomore season but two that stand out are the leadership he’s shown in the defense line room and team as a whole and the versatility he’s showing on the field. That versatility should show up on some passing downs where he slides inside to defensive tackle so the Tigers can put even more pass rushers on the field. “We understand what Keldric is. He’s a man-child,” said linebacker Eugene Asante. “It’s self-explanatory. We have a lot of guys in that room that can truly rush the passer. They take pride in rushing the passer. Coach is getting them the opportunities to show their versatility with their pass-rush moves.” The Tigers had 10 true freshmen listed on the official defensive depth chart for Week 1, and Faulk has been a big influence on them as they navigate their first season. “He’s actually one of the best leaders that I’ve been around,” said freshman linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

