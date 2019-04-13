“I’m not ready to say right now anything other than we have good information and next week we’ll assess everything to kinda see where we’re at. We want some kind of order after spring and I think that we’ll be able to get to that point.”

“I think the positive is I think we’ve got some good options,” Malzahn said. “We’ve got quite a few of them we feel like can move the offense, and they’re all a little bit different, too. That’s always good, too.

But after the conclusion of spring practice Gus Malzahn is still hedging his bets, still delaying a decision for at least a few more days.

AUBURN | Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix got the nod with the first-team offense in Saturday’s A-Day game and they certainly looked like the top two on the field in Auburn’s four-way quarterback race.

The order during A-Day was clearly Gatewood first, Nix second, Malik Willis third and Cord Sandberg fourth.

Working exclusively with Orange team in the first half, Gatewood completed 7 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He rotated with Nix on the Orange squad with both putting together touchdown drives on two of three possessions.

Nix was 11 of 14 for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Both had several explosive plays including Gatewood’s 29-yard touchdown to Seth Williams and Nix’s 49-yard touchdown to Matthew Hill.

Willis was 7 of 8 for 63 yards and one touchdown, and Cord Sandberg 4 of 4 for 26 yards in the first half. All four quarterbacks got some series in the second half as Malzahn cleared the benches and sat most his starters on both sides of the ball.

“Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, everyday, he has an order,” Malzahn said. “They’re competing everyday and there’s been different orders everyday. It just happened to be that coming into this game.

“We’ve got a lot of good information from 15 practices now, three scrimmages, so it was really good. We’ll assess everything. We’ll have a good week this coming up week to assess all positions and really step back and kind of get a good plan offensively who we’re going to be next year.”

One thing Malzahn wants to avoid is going into summer, with includes captain’s practices in July, with four quarterbacks still in contention.

“I do want some kind of order, some kind of plan going into the summer,” he said. “Because it’s not realistic to have four quarterbacks and rotate equally. You just can’t get to that point. Like I said, we’re still committed to having some type of order so we can get into summer and they can start working with specific guys and all that.”

Auburn opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.