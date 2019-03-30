AUBURN | In the end, it was an easy decision for Gus Malzahn. And an important one if he’s going to come close to picking a starting quarterback, or at least narrowing the race, this spring. For the first time since 2016, Malzahn allowed all of his quarterbacks to go live during a spring scrimmage.

“You gather so much more information by letting the guys play because when you quick-whistle things and they take off, you question yourself, ‘Would he have been tackled, would he have not been tackled?’ Then you get them with their decision making and you also get to see them protecting the football and everything that goes with it. There’s a lot of teachable moments.

Malzahn had the offenses running at a fast pace in the scrimmage. Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics

The scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium lasted approximately 91 plays with the four quarterbacks — Bo Nix, Joey Gatewood, Malik Willis and Cord Sandberg — getting close to equal reps among the first, second and third teams. Malzahn kept it basic on both sides of the ball so he could evaluate the players on how they performed going full speed and him and his staff would have plenty of those teachable moments going into next week. “There were some mistakes made, we knew that, that’s always part of it,” Malzahn said. “We rotated really three groups and any time you do that, but you get in the pocket, and the biggest thing is when you get in the pocket you feel the rush and they’re live, it completely changes everything from a quarterback standpoint. He gets to extend plays, you see his decision making on extending plays and I just think everything all of the above. “Our quarterbacks had some read zones that they kept and how they reacted. We tried to throw the ball vertically down the field a few times, too. Where was the ball placement, how is the protection with everything that goes with it.”