When Gus Malzahn added the title of recruiting coordinator to Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams' responsibilities, the head coach saw the move as a no-brainer in the wake of former recruiting coordinator Marcus Woodson's departure to Florida State. Williams has been an energetic force inside Auburn's program since his playing days as an All-SEC linebacker on the Plains. Malzahn knew Williams, one of Auburn's strongest recruiters since being named linebackers coach in 2016, would take the role and elevate it to the best of his ability.

Travis Williams began his coaching career as a grad assistant at his alma mater in 2009.' (Jay Tate / AuburnSports.com)

But Malzahn couldn't have predicted a complete standstill in recruiting like the country is experiencing now — and Williams' spark for relentless success and innovation is paying off in a big way during an unprecedented time for college football. "Travis — he's a great coach," Malzahn said Friday on a teleconference with local reporters. "But he's very creative and really understands kids and can relate to kids. So it was kind of, from my standpoint, it was a common-sense deal. And he's done a super job with that role." Over the past week, Auburn's social-media team has been rolling out a series called "T-Will's Takeover," the brainchild of Williams in which the head recruiter virtually showcases various parts of Auburn's campus and athletic facilities that would normally be shown during recruiting visits, which are obviously not permitted with the nation-wide spread of COVID-19. Williams takes fans — but more importantly, prospective recruits that might be tuning in — inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn's indoor practice facility, academic center, wellness kitchen, weight rooms, residence halls and more.

Our final episode of T-Will's Takeover has arrived!



Go into Jordan-Hare Stadium with @T_WILL4REAL for an inside look at our NEW recruiting center and locker room. pic.twitter.com/cB6H5ik6CO — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) April 2, 2020

"He's just trying to think outside the box during this time that, you know, that we're not on campus," Malzahn said of Williams. "One of our advantages at Auburn is getting guys on campus and getting that family feel and those relationships. So we're not able to do that, so we have to be creative with some different things." Auburn's staff is more than ever having to be tech savvy with tools that can help them stay in contact with current players and recruits alike. And Williams' attitude and vision for an indefinite period of digital communication and recruitment is paramount for the Tigers' program right now. Malzahn feels every staff would be better off if they had a Travis Williams during these unparalleled situations. "A lot of that is T-Will's leadership with that," Malzahn said. "I think he's doing a great job with it." The NCAA earlier this week extended its recruiting dead period through May 31. Malzahn is optimistic that any possible visits or trips on the recruiting trail can still be on the docket, only delayed a few months. "That has a few challenges with that," Malzahn said. "We had some plans for people coming and all that so we pushed that back. Hopefully, that will stay the same." For now, T-Will's Takeover — and any other recruiting tactics the young and vibrant coach has up his sleeve — will have to suffice. ------

