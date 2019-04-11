The Tigers’ seventh-year head coach was asked after Wednesday’s practice, the 13th of the spring, which position group had made the biggest jump from last season.

Auburn returns all five starters from last year’s offensive line and all five are seniors including left tackle Prince Tega Wanogho and left guard Marquel Harrell, who were graded by PFF as the highest-rated pass blockers in the SEC last season.

“We're in a completely different spot than we were this time last year,” Malzahn said. “I think we had 16 starts between all the offensive linemen. That definitely is concerning. We had some growing pains, I think everybody knows that.

“But they started playing very solid football toward the end of the season, it's really carried over. They communicated very well up front. You're able to do a lot of different things with them.”

The first-team also includes Kaleb Kim at center, Mike Horton at right guard and jack Driscoll at right tackle. The group now has 79 combined starts for Auburn.

“I think, as a lot of people saw in the second half of the year, we started playing better ball,” Driscoll said. “And we kind of have that chance now in the spring to have all five be playing together and building more chemistry. I think we've taken steps. We know that there's a long way to go and we're nowhere close to being perfect. But having a whole season under our belt — and obviously there were some ups and downs — we're kind of fine-tuning some stuff. We feel like with another spring, another camp, we can be a pretty good offensive line in the SEC.”

And it’s not just the starting offensive line that’s caught Malzahn’s eye this spring. He likes what he’s seen out of the backups too. The second-team during Wednesday practice consisted of senior Bailey Sharp at left tackle, sophomore Tashawn Manning at left guard, sophomore Nick Brahms at center, sophomore Brodarious Hamm at right guard and sophomore Austin Troxell at right tackle.

“I think compared to a lot of springs, I think our twos are probably ahead of the twos have been in the past,” Malzahn said. “Just from the standpoint of knowing the plays, execution. We do have some experience, Austin Troxell and Bailey Sharp, two guys that have played in games, and Brodarious is a guy that is really starting to come on, as far as that, Tashawn Manning is getting a lot of reps. Of course, Nick Brahms has started for us a few games.

“So it's a blue group that is a little more experienced than we've had in the past. I think that'll do nothing but help us as far as the depth goes on the offensive line.”

The Tigers will hold a special situations practice on Friday and then conclude spring with the A-Day game Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.