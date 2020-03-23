Gus Malzahn says his former quarterback has just one gear, and it could elevate him to the coveted starting job with the Patriots.

Is Jarrett Stidham ready to be the heir to Tom Brady in New England?

As it currently stands, Auburn's starting QB from 2017-18 is currently the top signal-caller on the Patriots' roster after six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady elected to leave the franchise and sign with Tampa Bay.

Stidham earned that last season, when he beat out NFL veteran Brian Hoyer for the role of Brady's backup.

His former coach on the Plains believes Stidham's unrivaled work ethic can help him take the next step.

"When it came to studying film, he was always up in the complex watching," Malzahn told Wetzel. "You couldn’t chase him out of there. He was just trying to be the best. That’s the way he went about everything.”

According to ESPN reports Sunday, Hoyer could return to New England this offseason. The only other quarterback on the roster currently for the Patriots besides Stidham is former USC QB Cody Kessler, who has 12 NFL starts under his belt.

And Pats coach Bill Belichick could also look to pursue a QB in free agency. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton — the 2015 NFL MVP whom Carolina parted ways with last week — could enter the picture.

But no matter if New England adds Newton, who was also coached by Malzahn in 2010, Auburn's coach believes Stidham's blend of drive and talent have the second-year player primed to make his mark on the quarterback race.

“When he came to us in the SEC West, after sitting out a year, he stepped right in,” Malzahn said. “What stood out to me was his mental toughness. The moment was never too big for him. He has a quiet confidence about him. We won the SEC (West) with him and had a lot to do with that. He played his best football in our biggest games.”

Stidham passed for 5,952 yards and 36 touchdowns in an Auburn uniform, finishing his career ranked sixth in program history in both those categories. His 246 and 224 completions in 2017 and 2018 are the No. 1 and No. 2 single-season marks, respectively, in school history.

Though the former Baylor transfer experienced a decline in 2018, Malzahn thinks New England presents a golden opportunity that Stidham has all the ability to grab.

“I know he really likes it there,” Malzahn said. “When he was drafted by New England, a lot of us thought it was the perfect spot for him to go and learn for a couple of years under the best. And then maybe take the reins. He’s got all the things it takes to be very successful.

"I think he’s been working hard for this moment. And I think he’ll take advantage of this moment.”

