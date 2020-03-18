“This week it’s simple. The No. 1 goal is the safety and well-being of our players, the safety and well-being of our coaches and families,” said Malzahn during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon. “We’ve been in constant contact with our players this week making sure that they’re safe, making sure they are set up remotely to start their classes and everything that goes with that.

Now, all those players are at home due to the global coronavirus pandemic. That structure is gone. But Gus Malzahn and his assistants are working hard to bring a little of it back starting with the basics — their health.

AUBURN | For most of the year, Auburn’s football players are on a very regimented schedule. Classes, study hall, workouts, practice, meals planned by a nutritionist, meetings — it’s all part of their daily itinerary.

“Currently all of our players are healthy. We’ve given them all the information on the symptoms of the virus and we’ve asked them to communicate with Dr. Goodlett if there is any issues that come up with that. We’ve educated them on social distancing and how to operate, cleaning your hands and everything that goes with that.”

With Auburn University closed until at least April 10, the school began on-line classes for all students this week. Making sure those come off smoothly and the players are staying in touch with their academic support staff has been the top priority this week.

"That’s really one of our goals this week when our coaches are communicating with our players, to make sure that they have their iPads with them, make sure that they have the proper communication with the professors, the proper communication with our academic support—which, they have been in contact with them," Malzahn said.

"You know, this first week has been more about making sure that we’ll have the ability to operate efficiently after this first week, because there’s going to be some glitches. We’ve already ran into a few. But by the end of the week, we’re hopeful to have all those lined out and our guys be prepared to finish their academics strong.”

When it comes to workouts and football-related activities, Malzahn and his staff will get there. They’re formulating plans right now.

"We’ll get to that point after we get through this week," Malzahn said. "Obviously, we’ll have staff meetings Friday and Monday of each week. We’ll talk through those things. And at the right times, we’ll be prepared to move forward with that. But right now, with the social distancing and everything, weight rooms aren’t where you’re supposed to be. So each week, we will come up with different plans that are appropriate at the appropriate times.”

Malzahn said communication will be a key for his him, his staff and the players over the coming weeks and likely months.

"I believe I’ve talked to every player this week," he said. "Myself, individually, I know that our offensive and defensive coordinators have communicated with both sides of the football, and then their position coaches are communicating on a daily basis with our guys, which we think is real important, especially with the way things are changing. It seems like, every day, there’s something new. We just want to make sure that our guys are communicated with and taken care of as we get through this.”

Spring games and all remaining competitions for the 2019-20 athletic calendar have been canceled by the SEC.