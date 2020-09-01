AuburnSports - Malzahn preparing to ‘play with what you’ve got’

“You know, I think if it was game week, we’ve got to find a way to play with what you’ve got,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “That’s probably going to be the adjustment.”

But what if it was a game week? What would the Tigers do if they were headed into the opener against Kentucky with 16 or more players out. What about week two’s matchup at No. 4 Georgia?

AUBURN | Auburn is practicing without 16 players this week. That’s not ideal but with the players expected back next week and the season still 25 days away, there’s plenty of time for them to return and compete for starting positions or playing time.

The SEC, however, is expected to release guidelines for potential postponements or cancellations. According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, the SEC is expected to follow the lead of the Big 12 in basing a model around the NFL’s 53-man roster.

That would mean schools would need to have at least 53 players healthy and cleared to play overall. The guidelines will also designate a minimum number at each position because if you have 53 players ready but no quarterbacks, that’s not much of a football team.

A typical 53-man roster could look something like this:

Quarterback (2)

Running back (4)

Fullback/H-back (1)

Wide receivers (8)

Tight ends (3)

Offensive line (8)

Defensive line (9)

Linebackers (5)

Defensive backs (10)

Specialists (3)

There’s also a question if the 53-man limit, or whatever number is agreed upon, will include just scholarship players or walk-ons too. There would likely need some flexibility depending on a team’s base offense and defense.

But whatever parameters the SEC agrees upon, Malzahn knows it’s up to him and his coaches to have as many of their players ready Sept. 26 when the Wildcats visit Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“As far as us, we’re just going to control what we can control and not worry about everybody else,” Malzahn said. “We’ll just get our guys ready to play the best we can and that’s the way we’re going about it.”