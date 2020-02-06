Why the sudden flip-flop? Malzahn says it’s due to his long-standing friendship with Morris and his sparkling track record as an offensive coordinator and play caller, particularly at Clemson from 2011-14. It might also have something to do with Auburn’s offense ranking just 64th nationally in total offense and 87th in passing offense last fall.

Now, he’s giving it up again. After a season back as the primary play-caller, Malzahn is ceding Auburn’s offense over to Chad Morris, who he hired as offensive coordinator in December.

AUBURN | It was just seven months ago at SEC Media Days last July that Gus Malzahn called his decision to give up play-calling a “mistake.”

“Well, I just hired, in my opinion, the best offensive coordinator in college football,” Malzahn explained. “So, you know, I love calling plays. I mean I've said that numerous times. But when you got a chance to hire Chad Morris, he's not just good, he's special good in my opinion. And I'm so excited he's here. He's already brought so much just positive energy.

“Our players, they're very excited. I'm very excited. So looking forward to having him run our offense. And I'm really hoping it's for a long time. Like I've said before, me and him have talked about this day, about us coaching together for a long time. So when things went down like they did at his previous job, it worked out super. So very excited about Chad.”

Yes, it’s more than just play-calling. Malzahn insists he’s turning over the offense to Morris lock, stock and barrel. If that’s indeed the case, how does Malzahn plan to spend his time pivoting back to a CEO-type coach?

“Really, what I'm planning on doing is probably spending a little bit more of my time in special teams as far as that goes, but more than anything, just the one-on-one relationship with our players and being more of a part of everything,” Malzahn said. “Just making sure that, from a head coach's standpoint, that I'm doing the things that a lot of the head coaches in our league that don't call plays are able to do.

“But I think the big thing for me, the focus for me, is one-on-one time with individual players. That's really what I'm looking forward to the most.”

Auburn will begin spring practice March 16 with the A-Day game scheduled for April 11. The 2010 national championship team will be honored during A-Day with a celebration at Toomer's Corner following the intrasquad game.