AuburnSports - Malzahn: Penalties ‘start with me’

AUBURN | There are several underlying issues that have led to Auburn’s 2-2 start and tumble out of the national polls.

Injuries, turnovers and poor play at the line of scrimmage have certainly contributed, as have penalties, which is an area Gus Malzahn is determined to fix immediately.

“Disappointed in the penalties,” said Malzahn a day after a 30-22 loss at South Carolina. “You know, I always think that’s coaching. That starts with me, and we’ve got to do a better job in that area.”