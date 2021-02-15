AuburnSports - Malzahn named UCF head coach

Malzahn arrives at UCF after posting a 68-35 record over his eight seasons at Auburn. Auburn never had a losing season, won the SEC West twice and won the SEC in 2013 en route to playing in the National Championship game that season.

"I'm thrilled to be the head coach at UCF, and I'm truly looking forward to being part of Knight Nation," said Malzahn in a statement. "It's exciting to be head of a program where the future is extremely bright. I will be hitting the ground running in terms of getting to know our team and everyone else connected with UCF. Our goal is to be ready to win championships."

Just a little over two months from when Malzahn was fired from Auburn on Dec. 13, UCF announced on Monday that he will be its new head coach.

During his time at Auburn, Malzahn actually played UCF in the 2018 Peach Bowl, losing 34-27 to the Golden Knights.

Before being named as Auburn’s head coach, Malzahn spent one season as the head coach at Arkansas State.

Terry Mohajir was Arkansas State’s athletic director during that season and was recently named UCF’s AD after the former AD, Danny White, left for Tennessee.

"When I started the search process, it became very evident very quickly that, based on the conversations I had with the players last week and what they told me were looking for, Gus Malzahn was the guy for the job," said Mohajir. "He has won at every level, and he has coached a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL draft picks. There has never been a better time for Coach Malzahn to lead this program than right now."

Malzahn takes over at UCF school that has established itself as one of the top Group of 5 programs.

In the 2017 season that ended with a Peach Bowl victory, UCF went 13-0 and finished the season ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll.

The Knights followed that up with a 12-1 season in 2018 under first-year head coach Josh Heupel.

Heupel led the Knights to a 10-3 record in 2019 and a 6-4 record in 2020 before accepting the head coach position at Tennessee.

UCF and Malzahn open up the season against Bryan Harsin's former school, Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 4.