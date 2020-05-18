Malzahn more involved in recruitment of Rivals250 OLB
Jeremiah Williams is a top target for Auburn in the 2021 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.
Williams, a four-star outside linebacker/buck from Ramsay in Birmingham, has a direct line straight to the top of Auburn’s coaching staff.
“I talk to Coach Gus (Malzahn) a lot,” Williams said. “I got bored the other day and texted him and he called me back. We talked more about life than football. We don’t want to get caught up in football that we forget about the life part of recruiting.”
Williams also speaks regularly with his would-be position coach at Auburn, new outside linebackers/bucks coach Al Pogue. The two had a prior relationship to Pogue’s arrival at Auburn, one that has strengthened since taking the job in February.
“I’ve known Coach Pogue since he was at West Virginia,” Williams said. “I like him a lot. He’s real cool, a real chill person. We have a good relationship. I have good relationships with all the coaches. I do group FaceTime with the whole defensive staff.”
Williams lists his top schools as Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Nebraska. He would like to narrow the list, possibly even make a commitment, once the dead period ends.
“I’m kind of close,” Williams said. “I have some schools on my mind. I just need some visits to get separation between them.”
Rivals ranks Williams, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, No. 227 in the Rivals250, the No. 17 outside linebacker and the No. 6 overall recruit in Alabama.