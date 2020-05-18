Jeremiah Williams is a top target for Auburn in the 2021 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.

Williams, a four-star outside linebacker/buck from Ramsay in Birmingham, has a direct line straight to the top of Auburn’s coaching staff.

“I talk to Coach Gus (Malzahn) a lot,” Williams said. “I got bored the other day and texted him and he called me back. We talked more about life than football. We don’t want to get caught up in football that we forget about the life part of recruiting.”