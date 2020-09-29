AuburnSports - Malzahn ‘hopeful’ to have Simpson for UGA

His status for Saturday’s Top 10 match at Georgia could be in doubt.

But the Brunswick, Ga., native native came up favoring his hamstring after a collision with teammate, Jamien Sherwood, as both were going for a tackle late in Saturday’s 29-13 win over Kentucky.

“Yeah, he did,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn of Simpson limping off the field. “We're hopeful that we'll have everybody. We're hopeful that we'll have everybody to go to Georgia.”

Simpson, a redshirt freshman, had four tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup. He also had one of the biggest hits of the game when he took down UK running back Chris Rodriguez for a 6-yard loss on the Wildcats’ second drive.

Simpson was one of five players starting together for the first time in the Tigers’ secondary joining Roger McCreary at cornerback, Zion Puckett at nickel, and Jamien Sherwood and Smoke Monday at safety. Auburn lost four starters from last season and Puckett got the nod over junior Christian Tutt at the Star position.

“You know, first of all, I thought Jaylin Simpson did a good job,” said Malzahn. “Especially the first time back there, he played safety last year. I thought overall, they did some very good stuff. You know, that’s a group that I think you'll see improve with each game.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action next Saturday at No. 4 Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.