AuburnSports - Malzahn expects strong finish in recruiting

AUBURN | Auburn currently sits 51st in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That’s certainly not good, but Gus Malzahn is convinced it will improve over the next two weeks leading up to Signing Day.

“We're going to be able to finish it strong,” Malzahn said at Tuesday’s press conference. “There's a handful of people out there who are waiting to make decisions that we feel really good about. I think this will be a really good signing period. Obviously it's unique. It's a little bit different. When nobody can come on campus, that makes it tough on us because that's usually one of our advantages.

“But still, with that being said I feel very positive that the next two weeks there will be a lot of good news coming for Auburn.”