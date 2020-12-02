AuburnSports - Malzahn expects strong finish in recruiting

Malzahn expects strong finish in recruiting
AUBURN | Auburn currently sits 51st in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That’s certainly not good, but Gus Malzahn is convinced it will improve over the next two weeks leading up to Signing Day.
“We're going to be able to finish it strong,” Malzahn said at Tuesday’s press conference. “There's a handful of people out there who are waiting to make decisions that we feel really good about. I think this will be a really good signing period. Obviously it's unique. It's a little bit different. When nobody can come on campus, that makes it tough on us because that's usually one of our advantages.
“But still, with that being said I feel very positive that the next two weeks there will be a lot of good news coming for Auburn.”
The Tigers rank 12th in the SEC, ahead of only Ole Miss and South Carolina. However, the 11 schools above them have an average of more than 20 commitments apiece. Auburn has just 12 commitments in its 2021 class and actually ranks 19th nationally and seventh in the conference in average stars.
Most of the remaining top targets for the early period according to Jeffrey Lee’s Offense and Defense Hot Boards are on the defensive side of the ball.
Adding another pass rusher or two is a key need for this class and the Tigers are involved with some talented ones in Byron Young from junior college, and high school standouts George Wilson and Neto Okpala. Wilson is a former South Carolina commit and Okpala is currently committed to Boston College.
Auburn is pursuing a former Boston College commit in Trevin Wallace along with Rivals100 standout Terrence Lewis at linebacker. At defensive back, AU is hoping to add Dontae Balfour, who has narrowed his list to Auburn and Missouri. An offensive player to watch is wide receiver/tight end Roc Taylor from Oxford (Ala.) High, who is currently committed to Tennessee.
The early signing period for football is Dec. 16-18.