AUBURN | Gus Malzahn has made two major changes to his staff since the end of the season, but said Wednesday he wasn’t planning anymore changes.

“Kenny Dillingham, he’s a young guy, he’s very energetic, he hits the ground running,” Malzahn said. “I think he’s going to be an excellent recruiter, and just the time we spent in bowl prep, I mean, he did a super job as far as teaching and the relationships he’s built with our guys and all that.

“Then of course, Cadillac, I mean, I think combined with our offense and the success we’ve had with our running backs and the guy that had the expertise that he has—being a top-five pick, being the Rookie of the Year and just everything that goes with it—I think he’s going to be a great recruiter. He’s very genuine. He’s very honest, and then of course he walks in a room and everybody knows who he is.

“I’m always looking for fit, fit within our staff, and both those guys are really good fit within our staff and the continuity of everything, and so I’m very excited to work with those two guys, and they’re going to do great.”

Lindsey was initially named the offensive coordinator at Kansas before accepting the head coaching position at Troy.

Malzahn said it was “my decision” to replace Horton. He was expected to take an off-the-field position on Auburn’s staff but has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere according to Malzahn.

“Tim did a very good job for us, he's a great person, which everybody knows and all that. Tim decided that he's gonna do something different, and we wish him nothing but the best,” Malzahn said.

Spring practice will get underway March 18.