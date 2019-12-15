“Everybody was out there practicing and I've not heard anything different,” said Malzahn after the Tigers’ took part in their first bowl practice Sunday afternoon.

And right now, Gus Malzahn expects fellow senior defensive lineman Marlon Davidson to also play along with all of Auburn’s draft eligible players.

AUBURN | Derrick Brown announced Friday that he’d be playing in the Outback Bowl despite projecting as a first round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft.

Brown, who was named the AP and Coaches’ SEC Defensive Player of Year, finished the regular season with 50 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles. He also served as a key team leader and Malzahn credited his decision to play with influencing the rest of his teammates.

“He's determined. He's a leader, and usually what happens when your leader does that, the rest of the guys are ready to go and he's pretty inspiring for his teammates, I'll tell you that,” Malzahn said. “It says a lot about him, but it didn't surprise me. I don't think it surprised anybody. That's who he is. He's one of the best football players in all of college football.

“For me, I said something about three or four weeks ago he should be in the Heisman talk; I really meant that. I truly believe he's one of the best all-around football players, he's one of the best to come through Auburn since I've been here. He had a dominant season -- not a good season, a dominant season. We played an unbelievable schedule, and every time we played a big game, he played his best ball.

“I'm going to say Marlon Davidson, too; I think he's right in that same, you know, discussion. He had a great season too, and I think he's one of the best players in the country. We're fortunate enough to have those two guys leading us.”

Kickoff in Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.