Heading into next year, however, he expects Morris to play a big role in that department.

That makes sense, considering Malzahn hired former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris just earlier this week. Malzahn said Thursday at the Outback Bowl contract signing ceremony in Tampa that he'll call the plays solo in the bowl game Jan. 1 against Minnesota, as he has all year.

Gus Malzahn still isn't sure how he wants to balance the offensive responsibilities next season with his new offensive coordinator.

"He’s going to assist me. He’ll kind of learn our guys and everything that goes with it," Malzahn said of Morris' role in the bowl game, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Next year, we’re still working through some things about how it’s going to go down, but he’ll have a lot of influence.”

Malzahn relinquished his play-calling duties to former offensive coordinators Rhett Lashlee and Chip Lindsey in 2016 and 2017-18, respectively. He proceeded to call that move "a mistake," and Malzahn took back the reins this season.

While not perfect, the results were improved from 2018. After scoring at most 31 points as an offense against Power-5 opponents during a 7-5 regular season, the Tigers were the No. 27 scoring offense in the nation this year, and improved from last season in most other statistical categories, as well.

Kenny Dillingham, hired last December as offensive coordinator, was involved in that upswing, too, but his role was mostly as a consultant and game-planner for Malzahn. Dillingham left for Florida State this week, and Morris was hired 27 hours later.

Morris, formerly the head coach at Arkansas and SMU, and the offensive coordinator at Clemson and Tulsa, has a relationship with Malzahn that dates back to their high-school days in the early 2000s. That familiarity, as well as Morris' history running successful offenses and recruiting at a high level, is what made Morris an attractive fit for the position at Auburn.

Morris will be involved in bowl preparations for Auburn, and has already been on the recruiting trail this week with Malzahn.

“First of all, I’m blessed to have a chance to hire Chad Morris,” Malzahn said. "We go way back. He’s one of the best offensive minds I’ve been around."

