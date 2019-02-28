Linebackers coach Travis Williams will assume the responsibility of co-defensive coordinator to his title, while defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson will add the title of recruiting coordinator.

AUBURN | Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn has added new staff members to his program along with promoting existing staff members. The seventh-year head coach has also added additional titles and responsibilities to members of his on-field staff.

Three members of Malzahn's off-field staff have taken on new responsibilities and titles. Brett Whiteside, who has been a member of Malzahn's staff the last seven years, has been promoted to director of football operations and administration. Former Tiger Jorrell Bostrom, also with Malzahn all six seasons at Auburn, has been promoted to a position that includes all player-related activities. Levorn Harbin, who was hired in February to oversee all aspects related to recruiting, is the Tigers' director of recruiting. He was a defensive analyst at Auburn in 2013-14.

Three new analysts have joined the program. Former Tiger standout Kendall Simmons joined the staff in January and will work with the offensive line. The 2001 Southeastern Conference Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner, Simmons was a first round draft pick in 2002 of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played eight years in the NFL and won two Super Bowls while with the Steelers.

Former Auburn linebacker Adam Herring has joined the program as a defensive analyst working with the linebackers. Herring was at Akron last season as a defensive quality control role and prior to that at the University of Texas for two years in the same role.

Addison Williams has joined the Auburn staff as an analyst/assistant to the head coach. Williams comes to the program from Furman where he was a cornerbacks coach for two seasons. A native of Atlanta, Ga., Williams played linebacker at South Carolina where he was a two-year letterman (2007-08).

Steven Haunga, who played under Malzahn at Arkansas State, is a new offensive graduate assistant for the Tigers working with the offensive line. Haunga spent the previous three seasons on the staff at the University of Tulsa. Auburn will begin spring practice on Monday, March 18