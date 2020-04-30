So how does Malzahn try to create an advantage with his players at home training remotely? It starts with their conditioning.

That drive to gain the upper hand applies to the offseason as well, especially one with so many uncertainties as this spring and summer due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn is always looking for an edge, even the slightest, when he’s scouting an opponent or preparing his own team for a game.

“All players are in different situations,” Malzahn explained. “Some have weights at home. Some don't have weights. So a lot of body weight things is what we're having our guys do. And we're really asking our guys, 'Man, make sure you come back in running shape.' Because I really believe that the team that comes back in the best shape is going to have a big advantage.”

“The team that's in the best running, physical shape, I think's going to have an advantage because they can start practice a little earlier or quicker or be more efficient.”

Malzahn and his staff have also developed different plans depending on when they’re allowed to bring Auburn’s players back on campus and begin football activities.

“I think that’s a challenge for all of us, but I think more than anything you’ve got to be flexible, and you have to play what-if,” Malzahn said. “You’ve got to play the what-ifs. The teams that are organized and the most efficient and come back in the best shape, I think there’s an opportunity to get an advantage in those areas.”

Auburn’s players are wrapping up final exams this week and will resume their remote work with the staff next week.