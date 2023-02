In addition to Auburn, the sophomore already had offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville and Georgia Tech.

AUBURN | Auburn's 2025 class couldn't have gotten off to a better start.

While he's not currently ranked, the 6-foot-6 and 280 pound Autry is expected to be one of the top overall prospects in the state of Alabama for the 2025 class.

Autry grew up an Auburn fan, attending Saturday's Junior Day and last summer's Big Cat Weekend along with a number of games at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn joins Georgia and Alabama as the only schools in the SEC with a 2024 commitment.