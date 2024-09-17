Simmons package in the works

In the Tigers’ opening 73-3 win over Alabama A&M, Simmons led AU with three receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered a blocked punt for a TD.

“Talent wise, he deserves to be on the field some,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It's time for us to have a package … I’ll find another box on the call sheet that just says Malcolm and … we feel good about these right now and then just grow with him because he's good enough to be on the field.”

Simmons, was one of four signees in the 2024 class, that wasn’t able to enroll until this summer. That put him a little behind the other freshmen when it came to learning the offense.

“That's been the biggest struggle and I'm not beating him up at all 'cause I love this kid, love him, love everything about him, but he's a hundred miles an hour at everything he does with a smile on his face,” said Freeze. “But that everything he does might be a corner route when it was not even close to what we're supposed to be doing. And he's getting better.”

Freeze also mentioned Simmons as a possibility to get a look at punt return. Keionte Scott, who led the SEC in punt returns last season and is averaging 12.2 yard this fall, has had two muffs in the last two games.

“I've already met with special teams and we're going to figure out who the best option is to secure the ball first and give us an opportunity to maybe give us a return should we get a kick,” said Freeze.

“Keionte's been very dangerous when he does those, and he's been pretty solid. But we need to look at everything. I think we've got to get Malcolm Simmons some touches. Is he ready to handle that? Not too much seems too big for him, because again, he’s another one of those kids you just love to be around.”

Auburn opens SEC play against Arkansas Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.