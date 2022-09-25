Auburn is getting in early on 2024 offensive lineman Chase Malamala. Right now, it's just Auburn and Temple that have offered the junior lineman out of North Palm Beach, Fla. The Tigers have taken an early interest, inviting Malamala back to Auburn for the second time this year, for his first game day experience on the Plains. "Man, it was super fun," Malamala said. "Got to talk with the coaches and it was a crazy win, got to watch that. All around, it was pretty fun."

Chase Malamala attended Auburn's 17-14 win over Missouri, his first Auburn game. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Malamala picked up an offer from Auburn back in May and two months later, he was on campus for his first visit. It gave him an opportunity to meet offensive line coach Will Friend for the first time and kickstart a relationship between the two. Since the initial meeting, that relationship has evolved. "It’s definitely matured into a different type of relationship," Malamala said. "Now that I'm a junior, we can talk — we talk a lot more. I’m looking forward to what comes next." He also spoke with analyst Joe Bernardi and his primary recruiter, Roc Bellantoni, during his weekend visit. Having the Tigers show such early interest in him is something special. "It definitely means a lot, coming from a program with so much history like this," Malamala said. "I’m just excited to see what Auburn has to bring."