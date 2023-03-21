Things have changed. Malamala hears from Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton frequently and recently decided he'd heard enough to make the long trip north to see this new regime in action.

Like many recruits, he didn't have much contact with the Tigers' previous staff.

He wasn't disappointed.

"It was great to see the coaches … how they are in real life, not just with recruiting," Malamala said. "They go through practice real fast. It’s fun to watch them compete. It’s great."

The highlight of Malamala's trip, aside from a scrumptious meal at a nearby restaurant, was Hugh Freeze's address to the team on Monday afternoon. The Tigers' new coach weaves family, accountability and life lessons into his conversations with the team.

That blend really intrigues Malamala, whose father, Siupeli, started at tackle for both the University of Washington's 1991 national title team and the New York Jets.

"He said to 'eat the frog,'" he said. "I thought that was pretty funny — seize the day and take things head-on instead of trying to avoid them. It was great. The people here are just really great. Everyone just seems so genuine. It’s not just about football — it’s about family."

Malamala is planning to visit Florida State and possibly UCF during the next few days with a trip to West Virginia expected to happen before summer begins. The tackle isn't sure about his top schools just yet — and isn't even sure when he'll be back to Auburn.

One thing is for sure, however. He will be back.

"It’s definitely grown into a great relationship," Malamala said. "This is my second time with the new staff. We’re getting to know each other more in depth. I get to see what kind of people they are."