AUBURN — Travis Williams doesn't want to be put in the bubble you want to put him in.

He's a young, energetic former player. In his three-year stint as Auburn linebackers coach, Williams has landed guys like KJ Britt and Owen Pappoe — two recruiting wins against Georgia, which is something not many assistant coaches in the country can boast. Even players outside of his position group point to Williams as a major player in their recruitment, a lifeblood to Auburn's recent recruiting success.

It's natural to try to pigeon-hole someone with such recruiting talent as just that: a recruiter.

But Williams isn't going to let you do that.

"I love it. I love recruiting. But I love coaching, too. I love both. I'm smart enough to know recruiting is your livelihood. You've got to get players. It's great coaches out here with Xs and Os, but if they don't have players, all of a sudden they become average coaches," Williams said last week. "I love recruiting, but I love coaching my current players too. One thing I don't want to be caught up in just being a recruiter. Our linebackers didn't get this far because I'm just a recruiter."

The first recruitment Travis Williams ever won began back in 2002. It wasn't a 5-star linebacker. He wasn't fending off Georgia and Alabama. He was a student-athlete for the Tigers, midway through his college career.

Williams drew on this memory to provide the perfect analogy.

"I met my wife in the student center in 2002. She gave me the wrong number. I just kept recruiting and kept recruiting. Now we're married. It'd be like people saying I'm not a good husband or a good father. No, I recruited her, and I'm still going to be a good husband and good father," Williams said. "When you get the recruit, you still have to coach them up and all that. I enjoy it. It's a process. I enjoy it because I know coaches get tired. But I take pride in coaching my guys, just like I take pride in recruiting."