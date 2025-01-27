Mabson staying home

"Just everything about it," Mabson said on why Auburn. "Home, coaches, the relationship, everything about it."

The running back out of Auburn High, who reclassified from the 2026 class to the 2025 class in early December, announced his commitment to Auburn Monday, shortly after completing his official visit with the Tigers.

Even though he'll be right down the road once he arrives in the summer, Mabson is ready to get to work.

"I'm not going to be at the house," Mabson said. "I'm going to treat it just like I'm out in California somewhere. I'm going to treat it like I'm going to college to play football and to pursue going to the NFL. So, you know, the steps in doing that, I can't worry about being home. I just got to worry about being in college."

The decision to reclassify was based on Mabson's belief that he's ready for the next challenge — playing at the next level. As a junior, he rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored 29 touchdowns for Auburn HS.

Once reclassified, it didn't take long for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and running backs coach Derrick Nix to make a stop by his house and school in an effort to get Mabson in the Tigers' 2025 class.

"They really showed me real love and showed me I was a top priority," Mabson said.

He also feels that Auburn's top-notch facilities, along with strength coach Dom Strudzinski, will help him adjust to the next level and reach his full potential.

"All the machines, all the science they put in, they showed us," Mabson said. "It was great, amazing. They just – he showed me how he transformed bodies, and it just – that caught my eye so much, just the way that he transformed bodies and got them ready."

Mabson will sign with Auburn on Feb. 5.

"Very excited," Mabson said. "I'm ready to compete. War Eagle."