M'ba the final addition to Auburn's early class
Jeffrey M'ba, the No. 2 JUCO player in the class, made one final addition to Auburn's early 2022 class.
Originally from France, M'ba signed with the program on Wednesday but waited to announce his decision until Sunday on French national television and on social media.
He's now officially the 17th signee in the class.
Of Auburn's 17 signees, just two are defensive linemen with M'ba signed as a defensive tackle that can also play a little bit of defensive end and then Enyce Sledge as more of a true nose tackle.
Landing M'ba became even more important after Auburn commit Caden Story opted to wait and sign in February.
M'ba is the third JUCO player in the class for Auburn, joining CB Keionte Scott and S Marquise Gilbert.
Auburn's class currently sits at No. 13 in the country.