Deal: ’It’s just embarrassing offensively’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | With five consecutive home games to open the season, Auburn was in position to get off to a strong start.

But that dream came crashing down Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium as California delivered a crushing 21-14 defeat.

Much of the loss lies on an offense that gained just 286 total yards and committed five turnovers, two of which were converted into touchdowns.

Deal is one of Auburn's most important leaders. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)
Advertisement

“Man, it’s just embarrassing offensively whenever you work so hard and your defense works so hard and your culture works so hard to remain together, and you just put a product out like that,” said sixth-year senior Luke Deal. “That’s just something we’re extremely embarrassed of and something we’ve got to flip very quickly because we’re getting into SEC ball very soon.”

Deal was one of four captains chosen by the team before the season along with quarterback Payton Thorne, linebacker Eugene Asante and safety Jerrin Thompson.

Deal said it will be vital for him and the other veteran on the team to show a lot of leadership this week and the coming weeks.

“I have had a bunch of mediocre seasons and that’s not what we’re trying to get accomplished this year. Anything less than what our goal is and our expectations are — whatever we put out there on the field — anything less than that is on me, that’s on the other captains and the guys who drive this culture,” said Deal.

Thorne had one of the toughest games of all the players on offense. Under constant pressure due to breakdowns up front, he completed just 14 of 27 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Thorne, in his fifth season of college football, also understands the importance of leadership after a tough loss and being able to bounce back next week.

“It's early in the season; it's only Week 2. It is important -- if we hang our heads here and think the season's over. Thankfully this year, the season's not over. It's go-time now and time to respond,” said Thorne.

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming next Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

