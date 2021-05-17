LSU transfer QB TJ Finley: 'I feel really good about Auburn'

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley is a high priority for Auburn, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Finley, who entered the transfer portal May 5, has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “They are recruiting me hard, for sure,” Finley said. “I am in contact with them like every other day. They are letting me know that I am wanted, and if I were to come, there is an opportunity for me to play.”

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley has four years of eligibility. (Gus Stark/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

Harsin and Bobo, both in their first years at Auburn, have had numerous calls with Finley. The calls have ranged from personal conversations to introductions to the offense. “I have been doing Zooms with them and they’re teaching me the offense,” Finley said. “They are showing me what they want the offense to look like.” Finley apparently likes what he’s heard and seen. “I’m most definitely looking hard at Auburn,” Finley said. “I feel really good about Auburn. I feel like I would have a fair shot to be the guy.”

Auburn isn’t the only school pushing hard for Finley. Several other Power-5 schools are in the mix as well. “Alabama is coming at me hard,” Finley said. “Penn State and Florida are, too, and Ole Miss is still in the picture as well. Those are just some of the ones off the top of my head. Everyone is giving me the opportunity to compete.” With so many SEC schools involved, Finley doesn’t plan to make a decision until the conference rules on intraconference transfers. “The only thing that is holding me back is the SEC-to-SEC transfer rule,” Finley said. “I think they will make a ruling on it June 3, so I’m waiting to see if that gets passed. Once that gets passed, I will be able to make my decision about what I want to do.” As a freshman in 2020, Finley completed 80-of-140 passes (57%) for 941 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown. Finley has four years of eligibility.