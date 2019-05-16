The Elliott Anderson experiment didn’t go as planned Thursday night.

Starting for just the second time this season, Anderson allowed five runs, four earned, in 3.2 innings as No. 20 LSU opened the three-game series with a 7-1 win over Auburn at Alex Box Stadium.



Auburn falls to 31-22 overall and 13-15 in the SEC while LSU improves to 33-21 and 16-12.



“Just the second time through the lineup they sent all the guys to the plate,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “That happened with Jack (Owen) last week and it definitely happened with Elliott tonight.



“Disadvantaged counts tonight and they were never off the fastball. Once they got the lead, everyone of their swings on fastballs were in front of the plate and everyone of our swings were behind the plate. We had a lot of pop ups tonight, struck out, couldn’t do much.”



Anderson (5-2) retired the first eight batters he faced before giving up five consecutive two-out singles in the third inning as LSU built a 4-1 lead. LSU knocked Anderson out of the game with a leadoff home run followed by two more singles in the fourth.



Bailey Horn allowed two solo home runs in 3.2 innings and Will Morrison retired the final two batters in the eighth.



LSU starter Eric Walker (5-4) held AU to a run on two hits in 6.0 innings with three walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. Auburn was just 2 of 28 at the plate (.071), 0 of 13 with runners on base, 0 of 7 with runners in scoring position and 0 of 9 with two outs against three LSU pitchers.



Auburn scored its lone run in the second as Steven Williams tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Edouard Julien.



The series continues Friday night at 7 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 2 p.m.

