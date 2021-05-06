AuburnSports - LSU pulls away late

AUBURN | In a tight game, it was LSU that came up with the clutch hits late.

LSU scored three runs in the eighth including a two-out triple by Tre’ Morgan to drive home two and another in the ninth to beat Auburn 8-3 Thursday night at Plainsman Park.

Auburn was just 1 of 14 with runners on base and 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position.

"It was some of our best guys too in that situation," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "A couple of our guys when we got to those moments, either (Landon Marceaux's) stuff got better or our at-bats got worse."