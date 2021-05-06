 AuburnSports - LSU pulls away late
AUBURN | In a tight game, it was LSU that came up with the clutch hits late.

LSU scored three runs in the eighth including a two-out triple by Tre’ Morgan to drive home two and another in the ninth to beat Auburn 8-3 Thursday night at Plainsman Park.

Auburn was just 1 of 14 with runners on base and 1 of 9 with runners in scoring position.

"It was some of our best guys too in that situation," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "A couple of our guys when we got to those moments, either (Landon Marceaux's) stuff got better or our at-bats got worse."

Bliss hit three doubles in the loss.
Marceaux (5-4) earned the win holding Auburn to three runs on seven hits. He struck out 11 and issued two walks on 104 pitches.

LSU broke on top with three runs in the third, but Auburn answered with a Tyler Miller RBI-single to make it 3-1. LSU added a run in the sixth and AU immediately answered with a solo home run by Steven Williams.

Auburn cut the LSU lead to 4-3 in the seventh on a solo home run by Ryan Dyal, but the bullpen couldn’t keep it close.

AU starter Jack Owen (1-4) took the loss allowing four runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings. He struck out four and issued one walk on 92 pitches.

Will Morrison threw 0.2 scoreless innings before Carson Skipper gave up three in 0.1 innings. Carson Swilling gave up one hit in 0.2 innings and Mason Barnett allowed a run in 1.0 innings.

Bliss was 3 of 5 at the plate with three doubles and one run scored.

Auburn falls to 19-22 overall and 5-17 in the SEC.

The series continues Friday at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network and Saturday at 2 p.m. on SECN+/ESPN+.

