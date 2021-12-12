LSU change 'really hard' on JaDarian Rhym as Auburn works to flip

As Auburn has worked hard to flip JaDarian Rhym from his LSU commitment, the ongoing changes at LSU have made life easier for the orange and blue Tigers. Since hiring Brian Kelly he's made several moves, which included the defensive backs coach Corey Raymond going to Florida. Raymond was Rhym's primary recruiter at LSU. "It’s really hard because all the coaching changes and stuff, it’s really hard," Rhym said Sunday after leaving his Auburn official visit.

Rhym was at two Auburn games this season. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

Zac Etheridge and the Auburn coaches have taken advantage of the change at LSU. Rhym was at two games this season — Mississippi State and Alabama — and then in on an official visit this weekend. "It was a great experience," Rhym said. "I had built more relationships with the players and coaches and they talked to me about coming here early and I think they could develop me." Rhym gave the Auburn visit a 10 out of 10.

The Valdosta corner will announce his decision between Auburn and LSU on Tuesday and is set to sign on Wednesday. He will be an early enrollee wherever he chooses to go. "Just family. I feel like I could really fit here," Rhym said stood out to him. "Auburn’s a great school, it’s a great town, I like everything about it." With Roger McCreary departing for the NFL, Rhym feels he could step in right away and make an impact if he were to choose Auburn.