ATLANTA — Daverin "Deuce" Geralds showcased a couple weeks ago why he's one of the most coveted defensive linemen in the 2026 class. The No. 23 player in the country won MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Atlanta and is highly recruited by Auburn. In fact, the Tigers are recruiting Geralds at an unprecedented level compared to most. "I feel like them and maybe Oklahoma are the ones that love me the most," Geralds said. "Making sure I’m up there, taken care of. I really love that about them."

Daverin Geralds (right) facing Auburn commit Kail Ellis (left) in drills. (Rivals.com)

Things changed a bit this offseason when Jeremy Garrett, who had been Auburn's defensive line coach, took a job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett was someone that Geralds had become close with, seeing that Geralds' father and Garrett played college football together. When Garrett left for Jacksonville, his assistant Vontrell King-Williams was promoted. Geralds feels like that was the right call. "I feel like they made the right decision just moving him up, making sure it’s somebody that’s still familiar with everybody there and familiar with the recruits," Geralds said. " I like that they did that and I’m looking forward to see how he takes care of the d-line this year." Geralds visited Auburn earlier this spring, getting on campus to continue familiarizing himself with the programs showing serious interest early. "Auburn, their facilities, it’s crazy," Geralds said. "Facilities are great up there, the coaches, the love from over there is really unmatched."