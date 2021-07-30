Louisiana DT delays decision

Maxie Baudoin IV is pumping the brakes on his recruitment. Baudoin, a 3-star defensive tackle from Ascension Episcopal (La), visited Auburn in June and planned to announce a commitment in July. That’s no longer the case. “I think I’m going to wait a little while longer,” Baudoin said. “I originally was going to commit this month, but I’m going to push it back.” The reason? “I want to take more visits,” Baudoin said.

Auburn is the only college Baudoin has visited. He wants to see others before making a decision. Baudoin wants to visit Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida. He also wants to make a return trip to Auburn. “I’m trying to get back there for a game in the fall,” Baudoin said.