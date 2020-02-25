“You don’t always get an opportunity this time of the year, two weeks into the season, to where you got out of the gate and you know you’re capable of some things and then you have a three-game series to absolutely draw you back in,” Thompson said. “You can kind of see where young people are kind of high and low in the short term. They’re either really high from having a lot of success or really low because they feel like they got something taken from them. Reality lies somewhere in between.

But there’s still a lot of baseball to play with 41 regular season games remaining, and fifth-year head coach Butch Thompson is anxious to see how well his team responds to the adversity.

“I think that’s what the adults have to do in the room right now, quickly. We’ve got five games this week and we have to get them pointed right towards that. We’ll take the good things that have happened and the challenges from this weekend and march right into another five-game series this week.”

Auburn hosts Alabama A&M Tuesday and Wednesday before Wright State visits for a three-game series this weekend. The Tigers opened the season 5-0, out-scoring its first five opponents 61-8 before the Knights turned the tables last weekend, out-scoring AU 22-6.

It’s the first time in program history Auburn has been swept at home by a non-conference team in a three-game series.

“I don't know if getting swept at home is necessarily a good thing, but at the same time, it's better to go through these struggles right now rather than SEC play or further down the road and stuff like that,” senior Conor Davis said. “So it's good that all of the guys are kind of getting a feeling of how it feels to get punched in the mouth. Now, it's just our turn to respond and show everyone how we're going to respond. And that's just where we got to go from here.”

Alabama A&M, 0-8 on the season, has been out-scored 119-27. The Bulldogs are hitting .208, has a 13.43 team ERA and has committed 21 errors.

Auburn will send sophomore left-hander Brooks Fuller (0-0, 0.00 ERA to the mound Tuesday and freshman right-hander Trace Bright (1-0, 3.00) Wednesday. Fuller threw 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against Illinois-Chicago Feb. 16 while Bright started and earned the win allowing one run in 3.0 innings against Oakland last Wednesday.

First pitch Tuesday and Wednesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s game will be available on SEC Network+.