AuburnSports - Looking for a ‘different rhythm’

AUBURN | In six SEC games totaling 55 innings, Auburn has led for just half of an inning, 1-0 in the top of the first against Ole Miss March 20. Most of the Tiger’s six conference losses have followed a similar script. Auburn falls behind early, battles back to tie or get within a run, but can’t come up with the clutch hit to pull ahead or key strikeout to keep the opponent from stretching its lead. Five of AU’s six losses have been by two runs or less.

Rankin Woley is batting a team-best .400 in six SEC games. (Round Rock Classic)

“We’ve battled. We’ve come back. I just think it would be a breath of fresh air to get a different rhythm going into a ballgame,” said Auburn coach Butch Thompson. “Scoring some early runs, just a different rhythm of a ballgame, would put us in a different mindset as we navigate through a ballgame.” Auburn dropped to 11-11 overall and 0-6 in the SEC after being swept at home by Kentucky last weekend and at Ole Miss the weekend before. The schedule only gets tougher at No. 2 Arkansas this weekend and hosting No. 8 Mississippi State the next. Thompson, however, remains confident his team can turn it around, especially with the return of several key pitchers this week. “Until I see my team lay it down, I’m going to assume I’m going to keep getting the same thing. They haven’t. I still think we’re in a good place,” he said. “I think we’re still invested. This is still exciting and we feel like everything is still intact with our program except for the win-loss column starting conference play. Hopefully we can hang in there and something good will happen for us. We’ve had good work, good practice, good health, haven’t lost anybody. It seems like guys are coming back on board and hopefully we’re becoming stronger.”

PITCHING MATCHUPS AUBURN ARKANSAS THU Sr. RH Cody Greenhill (2-0, 1.71) Jr. LH Patrick Wicklander (1-0, 2.33) FRI Sr. LH Jack Owen (0-1, 23.14) Sr. RH Zebulon Vermillion (2-0, 3.14) SAT Fr. RH Joseph Gonzalez (0-2, 5.28) Gr. LH Lael Lockhart (1-1, 2.77)