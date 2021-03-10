AuburnSports - Looking at Auburn’s roster without Powell

Below is a look at the Tigers’ potential roster for 2021-22 and the options if there is further attrition.

AUBURN | With Justin Powell's surprising decision to transfer, Auburn could be a little or a lot short at the guard position next season depending on the NBA Draft decisions of a couple of other players.

Skinny: This position will remain in flux until Cooper makes a decision to return for his sophomore season or enter the 2021 NBA Draft. It could be May before a final decision is made.

With Powell transferring, however, Auburn clearly needs to add a guard to at least backup Cooper, which will be difficult considering most transfer aren’t looking to join a program as a backup. The option that makes the most sense if Cooper returns, is to target a combo guard in a similar mold to Powell, who can play both point and wing. Auburn could pursue a guard in the transfer portal or late signing period, which gets underway April 14. If he returns, Cooper will also give AU one of the nation’s best point guards.

If Cooper opts for the NBA, Auburn will need to scour the transfer portal for the best available impact point guard. The availability of a difference-maker and AU’s ability to land him will go a long way in determining the potential of next year’s team. In addition, AU would need to add a backup point guard or combo guard to provide depth.

WING

Need: 5-6

Returning: Sr. Jamal Johnson, Jr. Allen Flanigan, Jr. Devan Cambridge, So. Chris Moore

Incoming: Fr. Trey Alexander

Skinny: From a numbers perspective, AU is in pretty good shape at wing but could use a combo guard to keep Johnson or Flanigan from being the backup point guard. If that combo guard is a better than average 3-point shooter, that would be a big plus. Flanigan was Auburn’s most improved player from last season and a similar step forward would make him one of the SEC’s best next season.

Johnson also made some notable improvements, especially in his ball handling, as did Cambridge, who was more consistent and showing flashes of driving and finishing at the rim. Flanigan and Cambridge are good rebounding guards. Chris Moore shot .400 from 3-point range, which was second only to Powell, and should be poised to take a step forward in the offseason as a big, physical wing.

Alexander is more highly-rated than any of AU’s current wings coming out of high school and will have a chance to play right away. There should be plenty of competition for spots and playing time at the wing.

FORWARD

Need: 2-3

Returning: Sr. Javon Franklin, So. JT Thor, So. Jaylin Williams

Incoming: Fr. Jabari Smith

This position should be the strength of the team and one of the forwards could start at center as Williams did last season. Smith is potentially a one-and-done player and it will be hard to keep him from earning a spot in the starting lineup or at least a key spot in the playing rotation. Thor is also a future NBA player and has the potential to take some big steps forward in the offseason.

With his playmaking ability, it will be hard to keep Williams out of the lineup too, which likely means he continues to get work at center. He’s improved his 3-point shooting and is the team’s best passing big man. Another year of getting bigger and stronger in the weight room will definitely benefit his rebounding and defense. Franklin certainly showed some ability in limited play last season but it’s unclear what role he could play in 2021-22 with so much depth at the position.

CENTER

Need: 2-3

Returning: Jr. Babatunde Akingbola, So. Dylan Cardwell, Williams

Incoming: None.

Auburn is in good shape at center with the top two returning from last season along with Williams. Cardwell has the biggest upside and has a chance to take a big step forward next year. He’s got a lot of athleticism for his size and a great attitude. Akingbola is a key team leader and usually makes the most of his limited playing time rebounding and blocking shots. Expect him to work hard to improve his offensive play during the offseason.