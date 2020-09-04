AuburnSports - Looking at Auburn’s DT position without Miller

The Tigers, however, have recruited well along the defensive line and assistant coach Rodney Garner will still have at least five scholarship defensive tackles to work with this fall.

The junior was one of the favorites to step into the starting lineup and fill the considerable void of All-American and NFL first round pick Derrick Brown.

It starts with senior Tyrone Truesdell, who returns after starting alongside Brown last fall and totaling 31 tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks.

“My thing is, like, I feel like we’ll be good because we’ve got guys who can move around," said Truesdell of the depth. "We’ve got a young group of guys that came in and are really showcasing their talent. I feel like this season is going to be good for us as defensive tackles.”

The loss of Miller makes senior DaQuan Newkirk the favorite to win the other starting position. Newkirk played in 12 games as a backup last fall totaling five tackles, 2.0 tackles-for-loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble.

Garner will look to three newcomers to help fill out the playing rotation and potentially push Newkirk for the first-team position starting with sophomore Dre Butler, who was rated the nation's No. 1 overall junior college prospect by Rivals.com in the 2020 class.

Another JUCO transfer, Marquis Burks, should also be in the mix for a spot in the playing rotation along with true freshman Jay Hardy. Burks was rated the nation’s No. 36 JUCO prospect while Hardy was a Rivals100 standout and rated the nation’s No. 9 prep defensive tackle.

Overall, Truesdell gives high marks to the newcomers at d-tackle and their ability to adjust to Garner's hard-nosed coaching style.

“Really the whole class that came in, they’ve been on it," Truesdell said. "They’re a real mature group. They watch film. They learn the plays and watch the older guys and they follow us. I feel like they’re going to be some real beasts during the season, all of them. I can’t think of one that’s not on their game."

Senior defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who has played in 39 games with 14 career starts, has been getting work inside during passing situations. If Auburn suffers a rash of attrition, a couple of other defensive ends, Jaren Handy and Zykeivous Walker, could also help out in a pinch. Handy played in seven games as a true freshman last season while Walker is up to 266 pounds as a true freshman.

POTENTIAL DEPTH CHART

Right defensive tackle

1. Tyrone Truesdell, Sr., 6-2, 326

2. Marquis Burks, Jr., 6-3, 312

3. Jay Hardy, TFr., 6-4, 299

Left defensive tackle

1. DaQuan Newkirk, Sr., 6-3, 317

2. Dre Butler, So., 6-5, 304

3. Big Kat Bryant, Sr., 6-5, 250