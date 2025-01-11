Looking ahead: Wide receiver

Marcus Davis has built up what was once a much-depleted wide receiver room to one of Auburn's best position groups. In the portal, he added guys like KeAndre Lambert-Smith and now Eric Singleton Jr., but the foundation is built on high school talent. Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Bryce Cain were the "Freeze Four" in 2024, and he signed two Rivals250 players in 2025 with Derick Smith and Sam Turner. Who could be the next group of wide receivers to sign with Auburn? With Denairius Gray already committed, here are seven names to keep an eye on.

Cederian Morgan is one of Auburn's top targets in the 2026 class.

Cederian Morgan — Alexander City, Ala. Auburn's been recruiting Morgan well before he skyrocketed in the rankings as one of the best players in the country. He's got a great connection with the program, as Malcolm Simmons is a former high school teammate and his relationship with Marcus Davis is strong. Morgan is planning to visit Auburn on Jan. 25 for the Tigers' junior day.

Marquez Daniel — Tuskegee, Ala. Another player just down the road from campus, the staff encourage Daniel to visit campus anytime he can and he often does. The four-star wide receiver visited Auburn twice last fall and will be back on campus for the junior day on Jan. 25.

Devin Carter — Douglasville, Ga. One of several players set to announce a college decision during the All American Bowl Saturday, Auburn's been one of the school pushing the hardest for Carter and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Tigers pick up their second wide receiver commit in the 2026 class. He visited multiple times last year. Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Florida State also remain in the mix.

Aaron Gregory — Douglasville, Ga. Teammates with Carter, Gregory is currently committed to Texas A&M but Auburn will still continue its pursuit of the No. 29 player in the country, as will other programs. Gregory's visited Auburn plenty of times, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him pop up on campus a couple times before signing day, but same goes for programs like Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss who are also recruiting him.

Tristen Keys — Hattiesburg, Miss. The No. 1 player in Mississippi, Hugh Freeze will try to reach into his home state for the elite receiver Keys. Texas A&M, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama and USC are all pushing for a commitment, as Keys believes one could be coming soon. “I’d say between February, March, April,” Keys told Rivals. “I feel like I’m getting close.”

Jonah Winston — Hoover, Ala. The younger brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, Florida State is considered to be the favorite to land the four-star out of Hoover, although a visit to Auburn is expected later this month. One to Florida State will be made before then.